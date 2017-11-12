One-Pot (or Rather, Pan) Roasted Italian Sausage, Peppers, and Onions



On a busy weeknight there's pretty much nothing better than a one-pot (or in this case, pan) meal. That is, a one-pan meal that actually tastes delicious. This hearty combination of roasted sausages, potatoes, bell peppers, and onions certainly qualifies.





After about 10 minutes of prep work (if that), all you need to do is stick the pan in the oven and let the oven work its magic: the sausages get snappy while the onions and bell peppers soften so much that they practically melt in your mouth, and everything — especially the potatoes — benefits from the flavorful pork fat that renders out of the sausages.

Roasted Italian Sausage, Peppers, and Onions Adapted from Good Housekeeping Notes Aim to cut the vegetables and sausage chunks into roughly equal sizes; you may have to cut them into fewer or more pieces than the ingredients list suggests. Leftovers can be transformed into a hash: chop leftover sausage and veggies into small pieces and fry without oil until hot. Top with a poached or fried egg and some grated parmesan cheese. Ingredients 1 pound sweet or hot Italian sausages (or a combination of the two), cut crosswise into thirds 1 pound small red potatoes, cut into large chunks 1 large (about 1 pound) onion, cut into 12 wedges 2 red and/or yellow peppers, cut lengthwise into 8 pieces A few sprigs rosemary About 1 tablespoon olive oil A heaping teaspoon kosher salt Freshly cracked black pepper Directions Preheat oven to 450°F. Arrange the sausages, potatoes, onion wedges, peppers, and rosemary in one layer on a half-sheet pan. Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with salt, paying particular attention to the vegetables (the sausages are already seasoned); gently toss to coat. Roast for 30 to 35 minutes or until potatoes are fork-tender and sausages are lightly browned, stirring once halfway through roasting. Information Category Main Dishes, Pork Yield Serves 4