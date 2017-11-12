 Skip Nav
Kitchens
I KonMari-ed the Sh*t Out of My Kitchen and Here's What Happened
Holiday Living
Mashed Potatoes So Creamy That They Need No Adornment
OREO
You Will Never Look at Oreos the Same Way Again After Reading These Facts

Roasted Italian Sausage With Onions and Peppers

One-Pot (or Rather, Pan) Roasted Italian Sausage, Peppers, and Onions


On a busy weeknight there's pretty much nothing better than a one-pot (or in this case, pan) meal. That is, a one-pan meal that actually tastes delicious. This hearty combination of roasted sausages, potatoes, bell peppers, and onions certainly qualifies.


After about 10 minutes of prep work (if that), all you need to do is stick the pan in the oven and let the oven work its magic: the sausages get snappy while the onions and bell peppers soften so much that they practically melt in your mouth, and everything — especially the potatoes — benefits from the flavorful pork fat that renders out of the sausages.

Roasted Italian Sausage, Peppers, and Onions

Roasted Italian Sausage, Peppers, and Onions

Notes

Aim to cut the vegetables and sausage chunks into roughly equal sizes; you may have to cut them into fewer or more pieces than the ingredients list suggests. Leftovers can be transformed into a hash: chop leftover sausage and veggies into small pieces and fry without oil until hot. Top with a poached or fried egg and some grated parmesan cheese.

Roasted Italian Sausage, Peppers, and Onions

Ingredients

  1. 1 pound sweet or hot Italian sausages (or a combination of the two), cut crosswise into thirds
  2. 1 pound small red potatoes, cut into large chunks
  3. 1 large (about 1 pound) onion, cut into 12 wedges
  4. 2 red and/or yellow peppers, cut lengthwise into 8 pieces
  5. A few sprigs rosemary
  6. About 1 tablespoon olive oil
  7. A heaping teaspoon kosher salt
  8. Freshly cracked black pepper

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 450°F.
  2. Arrange the sausages, potatoes, onion wedges, peppers, and rosemary in one layer on a half-sheet pan. Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with salt, paying particular attention to the vegetables (the sausages are already seasoned); gently toss to coat.
  3. Roast for 30 to 35 minutes or until potatoes are fork-tender and sausages are lightly browned, stirring once halfway through roasting.

Information

Category
Main Dishes, Pork
Yield
Serves 4
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Nicole Perry
Join the conversation
One-panFast And EasySausagesPeppersPotatoesOnionsRecipes
Holiday Food
18 Enchilada Casseroles That'll Leave You Satisfied and With No Dirty Dishes to Clean
by Alessandra Foresto
Thanksgiving Cocktail Recipe Ideas
Holiday Food
10 Fall Cocktails to Toast to This Thanksgiving
by Susannah Chen
Best Alton Brown Recipes From Good Eats
Food Network
15 of Alton Brown's Most Popular Recipes on Good Eats
by Anna Monette Roberts
Latin-Style Turkey Recipe
Holiday Food
This Turkey Recipe With a Latin Twist Will Be Everyone's Favorite at Your Christmas Dinner
by Vanessa Mota
Easy Thanksgiving Side Dishes
Fast and Easy
20 Quick and Easy Thanksgiving Sides the Whole Table Will Love
by Sara Cagle
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds