Slow Cook the Most Indulgent Green Bean Casserole This Thanksgiving

If you, like many, are struggling to get everything to fit inside your oven on Thanksgiving day, then consider making this slow-cooker green bean casserole (along with these other slow-cooker Thanksgiving dishes). This is no three-ingredient dump-it-and-forget-it recipe, but it won't take you all morning either. While this recipe does call for making your own cream of mushroom "soup" on the stovetop, you'll be surprised how easy it is. Simply sauté some mushrooms, and thicken with a bit of flour and stock. This goes into the slow cooker with the green beans and crunchy onion bits. In the last half hour of cooking, you'll stir in some cream and sprinkle on grated parmesan cheese and more onion bits. The end. The crowd goes wild. Happy Thanksgiving!

Ingredients

  1. 2 tablespoons ghee
  2. 9 ounces brown cremini mushrooms, cut into fourths
  3. 2 oyster mushrooms, shredded into 1-inch pieces
  4. 1 tablespoon flour
  5. 1 tablespoon sherry vinegar
  6. 1 cup vegetable broth
  7. Salt, to taste
  8. 1 pound green beans
  9. 2 tablespoons heavy whipping cream
  10. 1 cup plus 1/4 cup fried onion pieces, divided
  11. 1/4 cup shredded parmesan

Directions

  1. Heat a cast-iron pan on medium high. Melt ghee and sauté cremini mushrooms until they are wilted. Add oyster mushrooms, and sauté, stirring infrequently, until they are brown and pan is dry. Stir in flour and cook, stirring constantly until flour is slightly browned, scraping up from the bottom of the pan. Add sherry vinegar and stir. Add vegetable broth, a little at a time, stirring constantly. Allow to cook until mixture thickens. Salt to taste.
  2. Pour into slow cooker with green beans. Cover and cook on high until beans are tender and warm throughout, about 1 1/2 hours (or on low for 3 1/2 hours). Stir in heavy whipping cream and 1/4 cup fried onion pieces. Sprinkle parmesan, then 1 cup fried onion pieces on top. Cover and cook for another 30 minutes or until cheese has melted on top. Serve immediately or turn setting to "warm" and serve when convenient.

Information

Category
Side Dishes, Greens
Cuisine
North American
Yield
Serves 6-8
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Anna Monette Roberts
