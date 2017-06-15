Effortlessly Combine S'mores and Cereal Into This No-Bake Bar

Notes

Even though I loathe camping (I actually prefer getting flu shots over camping . . . by a lot), I love s’mores. They just remind me of snuggling up by a cozy fire . . . indoors, of course. Although I rarely eat an actual s’mores, I love making other desserts that taste like s’mores without the fire-setting business. These cookie bars taste just like a good old-fashioned s’more but in an easy, portable bar. And bonus: you can eat them indoors.