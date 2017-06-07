Hang Onto Green Bean Season With Spicy Pickles

When it comes to bloody Marys and appetizer plates, spicy pickled green beans are an absolute must. They are fairly easy to find in the canned section of the store, but friends and family will enjoy receiving your homemade batch as an edible gift.

This particular green bean recipe has a semimulled flavor, due to the coriander. Consider it the recipe's secret ingredient! The dill is subtle, so these green beans don't taste too much like pickled cucumbers. I upped the hotness by adding whole red chile peppers and crushed red pepper flakes, but not to worry; these green beans won't coat your throat with capsaicin.

When gifting these pickled green beans to others, attach a recipe card for a bloody Mary cocktail; that way, these spicy pickles are paired in the perfect way.

Spicy Pickled Green Beans From Anna Monette Roberts, POPSUGAR Food Ingredients 5 ounces (about 18) green beans, washed and cut to fit height of the mason jar 3/4 cup apple cider vinegar 1/2 cup filtered water 4 dried red chile peppers, pierced once or twice 1 teaspoon five-pepper blend peppercorns (or 3/4 teaspoon black peppercorns and 1/4 teaspoon whole allspice berries) 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes 1/2 teaspoon whole coriander 1/4 teaspoon dried dill weed 1-2 bay leaves 1-2 cloves of garlic, pounded once 1/2 teaspoon salt 1 teaspoon honey Directions To sterilize mason jar: In a very large pot, bring water to a boil. Submerge glass mason jar and lid, and continue boiling for at least 12 minutes to sterilize. Use tongs to remove jar and lids, and place on a clean kitchen towel to dry. Keep large pot on the stove to process jar later. To make pickles: Fill mason jar with green beans. In a small saucepan, combine all other ingredients. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 5 minutes. Pour brine on top of pickles using a funnel, leaving about 1/4 inch of head space. Apply lid, wipe rim clean using hot water, and screw metal band on firmly. To process jar: In the large pot of boiling water, lower jarred green beans, submerging jar in at least 2 inches of water. Process for 10 minutes. Use canning tongs to carefully remove hot jar, and then set it in a cool, dark place. As the jar cools, listen for the lid to snap, signaling a proper seal. Wait five to seven days before opening the jar. (If jar does not seal correctly, then refrigerate once it cools to room temperature and use within two weeks.) Refrigerate upon opening. Discard opened jar after two weeks. Information Category Snacks, Vegetables Yield 1 jar