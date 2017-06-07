 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Hang Onto Green Bean Season With Spicy Pickles
Food Video
Relive Your Childhood With These Unicorn Push-Up Pops
Martha Stewart
Is Martha Stewart's 1-Pot Pasta Hack Too Good to Be True?
Summer
15 Amazing "Noodle" Dishes

Spicy Pickled Green Beans

Hang Onto Green Bean Season With Spicy Pickles

When it comes to bloody Marys and appetizer plates, spicy pickled green beans are an absolute must. They are fairly easy to find in the canned section of the store, but friends and family will enjoy receiving your homemade batch as an edible gift.

This particular green bean recipe has a semimulled flavor, due to the coriander. Consider it the recipe's secret ingredient! The dill is subtle, so these green beans don't taste too much like pickled cucumbers. I upped the hotness by adding whole red chile peppers and crushed red pepper flakes, but not to worry; these green beans won't coat your throat with capsaicin.

When gifting these pickled green beans to others, attach a recipe card for a bloody Mary cocktail; that way, these spicy pickles are paired in the perfect way.

Spicy Pickled Green Beans

Spicy Pickled Green Beans

Spicy Pickled Green Beans

Ingredients

  1. 5 ounces (about 18) green beans, washed and cut to fit height of the mason jar
  2. 3/4 cup apple cider vinegar
  3. 1/2 cup filtered water
  4. 4 dried red chile peppers, pierced once or twice
  5. 1 teaspoon five-pepper blend peppercorns (or 3/4 teaspoon black peppercorns and 1/4 teaspoon whole allspice berries)
  6. 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
  7. 1/2 teaspoon whole coriander
  8. 1/4 teaspoon dried dill weed
  9. 1-2 bay leaves
  10. 1-2 cloves of garlic, pounded once
  11. 1/2 teaspoon salt
  12. 1 teaspoon honey

Directions

  1. To sterilize mason jar: In a very large pot, bring water to a boil. Submerge glass mason jar and lid, and continue boiling for at least 12 minutes to sterilize. Use tongs to remove jar and lids, and place on a clean kitchen towel to dry. Keep large pot on the stove to process jar later.
  2. To make pickles: Fill mason jar with green beans. In a small saucepan, combine all other ingredients. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 5 minutes. Pour brine on top of pickles using a funnel, leaving about 1/4 inch of head space. Apply lid, wipe rim clean using hot water, and screw metal band on firmly.
  3. To process jar: In the large pot of boiling water, lower jarred green beans, submerging jar in at least 2 inches of water. Process for 10 minutes. Use canning tongs to carefully remove hot jar, and then set it in a cool, dark place. As the jar cools, listen for the lid to snap, signaling a proper seal. Wait five to seven days before opening the jar. (If jar does not seal correctly, then refrigerate once it cools to room temperature and use within two weeks.) Refrigerate upon opening. Discard opened jar after two weeks.

Information

Category
Snacks, Vegetables
Yield
1 jar
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Anna Monette Roberts
Join the conversation
Original RecipesEdible GiftsCanningGreen BeansSummerPicklesRecipes
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Holiday Food
Make Valentine's Day Sweeter With White Chocolate Truffles
by Anna Monette Roberts
Rose Wine Doughnuts
Get the Dish
Rosé All Day With These Wine-Flavored Doughnuts
by Brandi Milloy
Peppermint Bark Recipe
Holiday Food
Why Buy Peppermint Bark When You Can Make It at Home?
by Katie Sweeney
How to Stop an Avocado From Browning
Cooking Basics
An Unexpected Way to Prevent Avocados From Browning
by Katie Sweeney
Weird Candy Cane Flavors
Holiday Food
Would You Try Any of These Ridiculously Wacky Candy Cane Flavors?
by Victoria Messina
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds