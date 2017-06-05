Starbucks Just Released Bottled Salted Caramel Mocha Iced Lattes!

Stop a minute to take in this Starbucks announcement that will totally make your day. Starbucks just released new, ready-to-drink Starbucks Iced Lattes, available at grocery stores nationwide now. The first flavor available is Salted Caramel Mocha featuring "cocoa and toffee notes intertwined with hints of sea salt, bold espresso, and creamy milk," according to Starbucks. If an iced latte is your go-to order at Starbucks, especially during Summer, this convenient new drink means you won't have to make a pit stop in the morning. All you'll have to do is head to your fridge to caffeinate.

The best part is, the flavors of these bottled iced lattes are going to change throughout the year. You can grab the limited-edition Salted Caramel Mocha flavor while it lasts, and then keep your eyes peeled for what's next. Not that we need any help fueling our Starbucks addiction, but we'll take it!