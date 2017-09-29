Your Perfect Starbucks Drink Order Based on Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign says a whole lot about you, like what lingerie you should wear and what kind of sex you should be having. While your star sign doesn't necessarily dictate how you live your everyday life, it can be a good indicator of certain choices you might make — like what you should grab at Starbucks in the morning. We pulled together what we think might be the ideal drink for each sign of the zodiac, and if you ended up with something that isn't what you normally get and maybe have never had before, we recommend trying it. We think you might like it.