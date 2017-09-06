Starbucks's New Pumpkin Spice Chai Latte Is Perfect For Tea-Lovers

We're still celebrating the fact that it's officially acceptable to order a PSL every day because it's finally back, and now there's a brand-new pumpkin drink offering up some competition! Starbucks knows its customers love pumpkin spice beverages so much that it introduced the Teavana Pumpkin Spice Chai Latte, a tea-based beverage that consists of lightly sweet chai and a dash of pumpkin spice. You can order it hot or iced, depending on what kind of mood you're in. Available in the US and Canada now for $4 per Tall cup, the spiced chai latte is the perfect drink to cozy up with on a chilly Fall day when you want a pumpkin pick-me-up. 'Tis the season for pumpkin lattes galore, so add this to your list of must-try menu items.