 Skip Nav
Recipes
How to Make Cinnamon Rolls in 30 Minutes Flat
Original Recipes
20 Minutes Is All You Need For the Best-Ever Baked Chicken Breasts
Guy Fieri
What It's Really Like Working With Guy Fieri on a Food Network Show

Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte 2017

Fall Can Begin Now — PSL Season at Starbucks Has Officially Arrived

OK, we know everyone releases something pumpkin-flavored for Fall every year, but the real master of the pumpkin products is Starbucks, without question. The Pumpkin Spice Latte, the overwhelming seasonal favorite, comes back to Starbucks menus each year for Fall, and we truly don't believe the season can begin until we have one in our hands. Luckily, Sept. 5 is the day we can rest easy with a PSL.

Starbucks changed its entire game two years ago by using real pumpkin in the drink and then last year upped it again when almond milk became an option. It doesn't seem like there will be any new twists on the drink this year, but it makes sense because you don't need to mess with perfection.

You can start finding Pumpkin Spice Lattes in your local Starbucks on Sept. 5, but grab them quick; they're limited as always, and you don't want to have to wait all the way until next year to get one again, do you?

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Hedy Phillips
Join the conversation
PumpkinPumpkin Spice LatteFood NewsCoffeeStarbucksFall
Join The Conversation
Jeff Goldblum
Jeff Goldblum Is Now Chef Goldblum, Sensually Serving Sausages From a Truck
by Brinton Parker
Starbucks Summer Game 2017
Summer
Obsessed With Starbucks? Then You Need to Check Out Its Summer Game
by Lindsay Paige Stein
Dairy Queen Secrets Revealed
Food News
by Erin Cullum
Auntie Anne's and Cinnabon Items Around the World
Food News
by Erin Cullum
Starbucks Introduces Latte With Turmeric in London
Healthy Recipes
by Terry Carter
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds