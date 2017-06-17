 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
13 Photos That Prove Sushi Sandwiches Are God's Greatest Gift to Earth
Food Video
Watch This Cake Transform Into an Adorable Pineapple
Food Video
The Avocado Toast Frap Is the Drink Starbucks Should Be Making
Food Video
These Avocado Truffles Look Like the Fruit Too!
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 14  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
13 Photos That Prove Sushi Sandwiches Are God's Greatest Gift to Earth

Eating your sushi in its basic roll form is, like, so five years ago, people. These days, foodies are getting more crafty with how they enjoy their raw fish, be it sushi burgers and burritos or our personal favorite, sushi tacos. And now we can officially add another tantalizing food hybrid to the list because we've discovered the gloriousness that is the sushi sandwich.

To be clear, sushi sandwiches technically aren't a new trend, as they actually originated back in the '90s in Japan. Officially referred to as onigirazu in Japanese culture, these creations feature rice and various fillings like fish, avocado, and carrots all wrapped up in seaweed, although some modern variations have rice for the outer layer.

It seems like more and more sushi-lovers have been rightfully displaying their love for the mashup on social media lately, and our mouths are left watering with each Instagram photo. Read on to admire 13 sushi sandwiches and garner some inspiration to DIY this tasty food hybrid at home!

Related
This Genius Reimagined Sushi as Doughnuts

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Food HybridsFood NewsSandwichesFood TrendsSushi
Join The Conversation
Food Reviews
One of KFC's International Favorites Is Finally Coming to the States
by Hedy Phillips
Avocado Lattes
Food News
Avocado Lattes Are the Hipster Trend Literally No One Asked For
by Erin Cullum
Jeff Mauro's Sandwich Tips
Celebrity Chefs
The 1 Thing You Should Never Put on a Sandwich, According to the Sandwich King Himself
by Samantha Netkin
Jimmy John's $1 Subs May 2017
Food News
Jimmy John's Is Offering $1 Subs, but You Better Act Freaky Fast!
by Perri Konecky
Healthy Mermaid Recipes
Mermaids
by Anna Monette Roberts
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds