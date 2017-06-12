Taco Pizza Recipe
Trisha Yearwood's Taco Pizza Combines Your 2 Favorite Foods Into 1 Easy Dinner
Deciding what to make for dinner can be tough. Thankfully, Trisha Yearwood offers a solution to the age-old conundrum: tacos or pizza? This taco pizza recipe from Trisha's Table: My Feel-Good Favorites For a Balanced Life ($18) is insanely easy to make and seriously hits the spot.
Garth's Taco Pizza
From Trisha's Table: My Feel-Good Favorites for a Balanced Life by Trisha Yearwood
Notes
People always ask me, “Does Garth cook?” and I say “Yes!” I’m not sure they believe me, but he’s really the “whatever it takes” guy. He is always ready to make supper if I don’t have time, or even if I’m just not in the mood to cook. He came up with this awesome idea for making tacos into pizza — his favorite two meals in one! Add crumbled cooked ground beef or shredded chicken with taco seasoning to give it that classic taco flavor!
Trisha Tip: Garth likes extra-mild picante. I use medium to hot.
Ingredients
- 1 (13.8-ounce) can premade pizza crust dough (I like Pillsbury)
- 1 (16-ounce) can refried beans
- 1/2 cup mild picante sauce
- 3/4 cup sliced green or black olives
- 8 ounces sharp cheddar cheese, shredded (about 2 cups)
- Salt to taste
- 1 cup finely diced tomato (about 1 large or 30 grape tomatoes)
- 12 ounces shredded lettuce (about 1 large head)
- 1/4 cup sour cream
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 425°F. Roll the pizza dough out and fit onto a 15-inch pizza pan or baking sheet. In a medium bowl, mix together the beans and picante sauce until combined. Spread the mixture onto the crust, leaving a 1/4-inch border. Scatter the olives over the crust, then top with the cheese. Bake for 20 minutes, or until the crust is lightly browned.
- While the crust is baking, lightly salt the tomatoes, then, in a medium bowl, toss them with the lettuce and sour cream. Once the pizza is out of the oven, top it with the cool lettuce mixture.
Information
- Category
- Main Dishes, Pizza
- Yield
- 8 slices