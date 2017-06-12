 Skip Nav
Taco Pizza Recipe

Trisha Yearwood's Taco Pizza Combines Your 2 Favorite Foods Into 1 Easy Dinner


Deciding what to make for dinner can be tough. Thankfully, Trisha Yearwood offers a solution to the age-old conundrum: tacos or pizza? This taco pizza recipe from Trisha's Table: My Feel-Good Favorites For a Balanced Life ($18) is insanely easy to make and seriously hits the spot.

Garth's Taco Pizza

Garth's Taco Pizza

Notes

People always ask me, “Does Garth cook?” and I say “Yes!” I’m not sure they believe me, but he’s really the “whatever it takes” guy. He is always ready to make supper if I don’t have time, or even if I’m just not in the mood to cook. He came up with this awesome idea for making tacos into pizza — his favorite two meals in one! Add crumbled cooked ground beef or shredded chicken with taco seasoning to give it that classic taco flavor!

Trisha Tip: Garth likes extra-mild picante. I use medium to hot.

Taco Pizza Recipe

Ingredients

  1. 1 (13.8-ounce) can premade pizza crust dough (I like Pillsbury)
  2. 1 (16-ounce) can refried beans
  3. 1/2 cup mild picante sauce
  4. 3/4 cup sliced green or black olives
  5. 8 ounces sharp cheddar cheese, shredded (about 2 cups)
  6. Salt to taste
  7. 1 cup finely diced tomato (about 1 large or 30 grape tomatoes)
  8. 12 ounces shredded lettuce (about 1 large head)
  9. 1/4 cup sour cream

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 425°F. Roll the pizza dough out and fit onto a 15-inch pizza pan or baking sheet. In a medium bowl, mix together the beans and picante sauce until combined. Spread the mixture onto the crust, leaving a 1/4-inch border. Scatter the olives over the crust, then top with the cheese. Bake for 20 minutes, or until the crust is lightly browned.
  2. While the crust is baking, lightly salt the tomatoes, then, in a medium bowl, toss them with the lettuce and sour cream. Once the pizza is out of the oven, top it with the cool lettuce mixture.
Reprinted from Trisha’s Table. Copyright © 2015 by Trisha Yearwood. Interior photographs copyright © 2015 by Ben Fink. Cover photograph copyright © 2015 by Peggy Hagopian. Published by Clarkson Potter/Publishers, an imprint of Penguin Random House LLC.

Information

Category
Main Dishes, Pizza
Yield
8 slices
Image Source: © Ben Fink 2015
