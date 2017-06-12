Trisha Yearwood's Taco Pizza Combines Your 2 Favorite Foods Into 1 Easy Dinner

Notes

People always ask me, “Does Garth cook?” and I say “Yes!” I’m not sure they believe me, but he’s really the “whatever it takes” guy. He is always ready to make supper if I don’t have time, or even if I’m just not in the mood to cook. He came up with this awesome idea for making tacos into pizza — his favorite two meals in one! Add crumbled cooked ground beef or shredded chicken with taco seasoning to give it that classic taco flavor!

Trisha Tip: Garth likes extra-mild picante. I use medium to hot.