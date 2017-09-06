 Skip Nav
Harry Potter
Harry Potter's Butterbeer Made With Actual Butter and Beer
Fast and Easy
Get In on the Latest Dining Trend With This Easy Tuna Poke Bowl
Dinner
22 Cozy Slow-Cooker Casseroles That Make Life Easy
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
26 Crazy and Delicious Casserole Recipes That Are Definitely Not Your Grandma's

While the word 'casserole' might make you cringe, remembering mushy tuna noodle casserole your grandma used to make, rest assured there are foodie-approved ones out there — quinoa risotto with truffle oil, pizza lasagna rollups, and chicken florentine artichoke bake, just to name a few. Not many things are more reliable for a fast and easy dinner than casseroles, but you shouldn't be afraid to branch out and get creative. There's nothing average about these unique recipes, from the ingredients to the flavor.

Related
17 Chicken Casserole Recipes to Add to Your Dinner Rotation

One-Pot Cheeseburger Casserole
Brussels Sprouts Lasagna
Chicken Bacon Pumpkin Pasta Bake
Crockpot Taco Tater Tot Casserole
Bourbon Sweet Potato Casserole With Bacon and Pecans
Butternut Squash Lasagna
Chicken Spaghetti
Quinoa Risotto Casserole With Truffle Oil
Butternut Squash and Black Bean Enchiladas
Chicken Spinach Pizza Couscous Casserole
Gooey Cinnamon Roll French Toast Casserole
Roasted Cauliflower and Chickpea Macaroni and Cheese
Vegetable Lasagna Roll-Up Casserole
Spinach Artichoke Lasagna
King Ranch Chicken Casserole
One-Pot Chicken Enchilada Rice Casserole
Green Chile Butternut Squash Turkey Enchiladas With Crispy Sage
Mac and Cheese With Tortellini and Two Secret Ingredients
Breakfast Lasagna
Pumpkin Parmesan Pasta Bake
Scalloped Potatoes With Goat Cheese and Garlic
Chicken and Wild Rice Casserole With Butternut Squash and Cranberries
Slow-Cooker Butternut Squash Gnocchi Bake
Teriyaki Turkey, Rice, and Vegetable Casserole
Pepperoni Pizza Lasagna Roll-Ups
Chicken Florentine Artichoke Bake
26 Crazy and Delicious Casserole Recipes That Are Definitely Not Your Grandma's
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
CasserolesDinnerRecipes
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Chefs
15 of the Easiest Pioneer Woman Recipes on the Planet
by Erin Cullum
Tuna Poke Bowl With Avocado
Fast and Easy
Get In on the Latest Dining Trend With This Easy Tuna Poke Bowl
by Nicole Perry
Slow-Cooker Casserole Recipes
Dinner
22 Cozy Slow-Cooker Casseroles That Make Life Easy
by Erin Cullum
Recipes With Reese's
Recipes
14 Things Every Reese's-Lover Needs to Make ASAP
by Erin Cullum
Homemade Italian Tomato Sauce Recipes
Dinner
10 Italian Tomato Sauces Everyone Should Learn How to Make
by Anna Monette Roberts
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds