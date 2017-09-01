 Skip Nav
Grilling
A 70+ Recipe Salute to Summer Grilling
Get the Dish
Hack Shake Shack's ShackBurger
Summer
15 Pitcher-Perfect Cocktails For Breezy Bartending Duty

Watermelon Rose Sangria Recipe

Vibrantly Sip Summer With a Watermelon Sangria

Please make acquaintances with this satisfyingly summery Rosé sangria recipe from Vibrant Food ($18, originally $25) by blogger Kimberley Hasselbrink. The mastermind behind The Year in Food has written and photographed a cookbook that we've dog-eared almost every page of.

Kimberley has whole chapters devoted to items like edible flowers, brassicas, and alliums. The recipes (Spring pea and pea shoot omelet, nasturtium salad, squash blossom and green coriander quesadillas, broiled figs with za'atar and pecans, and cornmeal pancakes with kumquat syrup, for example) star seasonal delights that make their way into farmers markets for only a blip of time, arguably making them even more precious.

While the jewel in this sangria recipe has to be the sun-kissed golden raspberries, don't worry if you can't procure them. Even my nearest grocery had stacks and stacks of them over the weekend, and none to be found the day I attempted to make the cocktail. Womp, womp. So long as you have juicy, ripe watermelon and peach bobbing around the pitcher of Rosé, all is forgivable.

Rosé Sangria

Rosé Sangria

Notes

Swapping the more commonly found fruit in sangria, usually apples and oranges, for a mix of seasonal berries — like these lovely golden raspberries, along with some juicy watermelon — adds a welcome summery twist to this fresh, pink-hued drink. I prefer to use agave nectar with cold drinks because it blends more easily than honey, but if you have honey on hand, it’s just fine as a substitute.

Watermelon Rose Sangria Recipe

Ingredients

  1. 1 (750 ml) bottle crisp dry Rosé
  2. 3 tablespoons Triple Sec or Grand Marnier
  3. 3 tablespoons agave nectar
  4. 1 cup raspberries, a mix of golden and red preferably
  5. 1/2 cup cubed watermelon
  6. 1/2 peach, thinly sliced
  7. 5 to 6 thin slices lime
  8. Ice, for serving

Directions

  1. In a large pitcher, combine the Rosé, Triple Sec, and agave nectar. Add the raspberries, watermelon, peach, and lime, and gently stir to combine. Chill for 3 to 4 hours. Serve cold, over ice.

Source: Reprinted with permission from Vibrant Food, written and photographed by Kimberly Hasselbrink (Ten Speed Press, © 2014)

Information

Category
Drinks, Summertime
Cuisine
North American
Yield
4 to 6 servings
Cook Time
4 hours 10 minutes
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Anna Monette Roberts
Join the conversation
WatermelonSummerRoseParty PlanningSangriaRecipesWine
Join The Conversation
Walt Disney World
This Disney Springs Restaurant Now Has Wine Slushies Because Life Is Beautiful
by Hedy Phillips
Giada De Laurentiis Fall Appetizers
Giada De Laurentiis
16 Easy Fall Appetizers From Giada De Laurentiis
by Erin Cullum
Best Trader Joe's Game-Day Food
Trader Joe's
15+ Trader Joe's Foods Your Game Day Isn't Complete Without
by Erin Cullum
Chrissy Teigen Zimmermann Floral Bikini
Chrissy Teigen
by Sarah Wasilak
Latin Road Trip Playlist
Music
The Ultimate "Sing at the Top of Your Lungs in the Car" Playlist
by Alessandra Foresto
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds