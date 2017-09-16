8 New Foods You Need to Pick Up From Trader Joe's This September

It's not quite pumpkin season at Trader Joe's yet, but that doesn't mean the store isn't stocked with plenty of new foods you'll want to try this September. Among the new products hitting shelves this month are peanut buttery granola clusters, an addictive Thai-inspired appetizer, and a new dinner option from Trader Joe's frozen aisle. Plus, a longtime TJ's favorite has made a triumphant comeback after it was sadly discontinued! Read on to discover all the best new items you'll want to add to your cart the next time you head to Trader Joe's.