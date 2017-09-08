Avocado Fans Will Love This Chocolate Pudding

We can all agree that avocados make any dish better. But did you know you can use them to improve your sweets? Let chef Donal Skehan show you how to make a killer chocolate avocado pudding that doubles as a frosting for healthy cakes. You'll never look at avocados the same again! For more recipes like this, be sure to check out Donal's cookbook Fresh.

Chocolate Avocado Pudding From Donal Skehan Ingredients 3 ripe avocados 1/3 cup cocoa powder 1 teaspoon espresso powder 1/3 cup honey 3 tablespoons coconut milk 1 teaspoon vanilla extract 1 teaspoon sea salt, plus extra for sprinkling 1 tablespoon raw cacao nibs, plus extra for sprinkling Directions Slice open avocados, remove the stones, and scoop the flesh into a food processor. Add the cocoa powder, espresso powder, honey, coconut milk, vanilla extract, and sea salt into the food processor and blitz until smooth. Stir through the raw cacao nibs until combined. Transfer the mixture to 4 individual serving dishes, cover with cling film, and chill in the fridge for 30 minutes until slightly firm. When ready to serve, sprinkle with a little more sea salt and raw cacao nibs. Information Category Desserts, Puddings/Mousse Yield 4 servings Cook Time 40 minutes