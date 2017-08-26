 Skip Nav
9 Crazy-Helpful Wine Tips to Make You Look Sommelier Smart

There's no shame if your wine expertise goes as far as knowing how to drink a glass, but it does help to know a few basic tips. From opening to pouring and storing your favorite bottle of wine, these tips will ensure you have the best wine-drinking experience possible, and they just might fool people into thinking you're a sommelier on the side. Get ready to discover the answers to all your burning questions ahead, and cheers yourself for becoming a total pro.

Save the cork to preserve an opened bottle.
Check to see if your wine has gone bad.
Chill wine for the best flavor.
Keep the pour to three fingers' worth.
Open a bottle without a wine opener.
Save a spoiled bottle with a penny — literally.
The most expensive bottle doesn't always taste better.
Don't brush your teeth immediately after finishing a glass.
Become a wine person by keeping a journal.
