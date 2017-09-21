Affordable Ways to Make the Living Room Cozy
25 Products Under $50 to Transform Your Living Room Into a Cozy Retreat
As cooler weather approaches, so does the urge to spend our evenings snuggled up by the fire, reading a good book or watching Netflix. In preparation for all those relaxing nights at home, freshen up your living room with a few cozy accessories. Soft blankets, piles of pillows, and glowing candles are just the beginning. Read on to find out our favorite budget-friendly products to make your living room a comfy retreat.
Project 62 Round Woven Basket
$19.99
Project 62 Pedestal Single Image Frame 4x6 - Brass
$7.99
Plaid Faux Mohair Oversized Throw Pillow
$29.99 $20.99
Marble Tic-Tac-Toe Game Set
$34.95
from Crate & Barrel
Gray Geo Print Jackson Grommet Top Curtains Set of 2
$59.98 $41.98
