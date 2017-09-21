 Skip Nav
25 Products Under $50 to Transform Your Living Room Into a Cozy Retreat

As cooler weather approaches, so does the urge to spend our evenings snuggled up by the fire, reading a good book or watching Netflix. In preparation for all those relaxing nights at home, freshen up your living room with a few cozy accessories. Soft blankets, piles of pillows, and glowing candles are just the beginning. Read on to find out our favorite budget-friendly products to make your living room a comfy retreat.

Nordstrom
Faux Fur Throw
$49
from Nordstrom
Single Sconce With Funnel Flared Glass
$50
from amazon.com
Target Baskets & Boxes
Project 62 Round Woven Basket
$19.99
from Target
Geometric Wall Planter
$25
from amazon.com
Threshold
Pumpkin Figure Large - Gold
$12.99
from Target
Target Frames
Project 62 Pedestal Single Image Frame 4x6 - Brass
$7.99
from Target
Threshold
Plaid Faux Mohair Oversized Throw Pillow
$29.99 $20.99
from Target
Steel Firewood Log Hoop
$50
from amazon.com
White Globe
$25
from worldmarket.com
Boho Wall Hanging
$30
from etsy.com
Marsh Print
$40
from etsy.com
Fur Ottoman
$45
from target.com
Jade Glazed Porcelain Vases
$40
from ballarddesigns.com
Threshold
Accent Lamp Geometric Figural Wood
$34
from Target
Crate & Barrel
Marble Tic-Tac-Toe Game Set
$34.95
from Crate & Barrel
west elm
Modern Brass Candleholders
$20
from west elm
H&M
Quilted Velvet Cushion Cover
$17.99
from H&M
Printable Abstract Art
$10
from etsy.com
H&M
Round Mirror
$34.99
from H&M
World Market
Gray Geo Print Jackson Grommet Top Curtains Set of 2
$59.98 $41.98
from Cost Plus World Market
west elm
Crackle Jar Scented Candle
$18
from west elm
wooden tray
$40
from walmart.com
Metal Leaf Sculptures
$40
from crateandbarrel.com
stringed lights
$13
from crateandbarrel.com
west elm
Agate Bookends
$24
from west elm
