If You're Buying a Bath & Body Works Candle For Fall, Read This First

Fall is my favorite time of year — not only because I can justify my unending love for horror movies, turtleneck sweaters, apple cider, and pumpkin pie, but because it's time for me to host seasonal candle sniffathons here at POPSUGAR HQ. As soon as I saw that Bath & Body Works had released its slate of autumnal candle scents, I reached out for samples of the brand's top Fall sellers and arranged for sniff-happy editors to give their honest reviews.

Between three of Bath & Body Works's most iconic Fall candles, our editors had a clear favorite. Check out their honest takes about the brand's best seasonal scent before you stock up on candles — you may want to buy a dozen of our number one pick!