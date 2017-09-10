 Skip Nav
These Stunning Ikea Kitchen Products Look Way More Expensive Than They Actually Cost

People often make the mistake of assuming that because Ikea is affordable, it's poor quality or lacking in sophistication. And while it's definitely affordable, their products are often long-lasting, useful, and most importantly, super stylish, making them ideal gifts. Some of the best examples of these qualities can be found in their kitchen products, from beautiful cookware and bakeware to stylish and on-trend accessories. Check out some of these great kitchen products for gift and home ideas that won't break your shopping budget!

enameled cast iron casserole
$50
Buy Now
mortar and pestle
$15
Buy Now
wine rack
$13
Buy Now
acacia wood board
$8
Buy Now
11-piece set
$100
Buy Now
glass pitcher
$7
Buy Now
spice mill
$15
Buy Now
detergent dispenser
$8
Buy Now
beautiful cotton ones
$4
Buy Now
kitchen accessory
$16
Buy Now
enameled steel container
$17
Buy Now
stainless steel beauties
$6
Buy Now
utensil tray
$22
Buy Now
this is it
$8
Buy Now
three-piece set
$40
Buy Now
Teflon-coated roasting pan
$13
Buy Now
stoneware pie plate
$7
Buy Now
colander
$7
Buy Now
so stylish
$15
Buy Now
painted bamboo serving bowl
$13
Buy Now
this beautiful cream model
$40
Buy Now
