Ikea's 16 Best Buys to Give Yourself or Someone You Love

If you're looking for a beautiful but budget-worthy home gift, you might be surprised by what you can find at Ikea. The Swedish chain carries loads of stylish, well-designed pieces with hand made touches and even boasts impressive warranties for some of their kitchenware. Instead of scouring the mega-store without a plan, come prepared with our list of covetable gift suggestions. You'll definitely be tempted to shop for yourself!


Intagande Carafe
$8
from ikea.com
Buy Now
Bittergurka Watering can
$10
from ikea.com
Buy Now
Sinnerlig Jar
$15
from ikea.com
Buy Now
Kattrup Rug
$179
from ikea.com
Buy Now
Dromhem Wall Lamp
$10
from ikea.com
Buy Now
Tillagd Flatware Set's
$60
from ikea.com
Buy Now
Eklog Magnetic Notepad
$2
from ikea.com
Buy Now
Kartotek Rack
$13
from ikea.com
Buy Now
Fryken Baskets
$10
from ikea.com
Buy Now
Senior Casserole with Lid
$50
from ikea.com
Buy Now
Rens Sheepskin
$30
from ikea.com
Buy Now
Riklig Teapot
$15
from ikea.com
Buy Now
Strimlon Wool Throw
$50
from ikea.com
Buy Now
Almalie Throw
$30
from ikea.com
Buy Now
Smaata Chopping Board
$19
from ikea.com
Buy Now
Oversikt Glasses
$7
from ikea.com
Buy Now
Beautiful Baskets
The Perfect Casserole Pot
A Cozy Sheepskin
A Delicate Water Carafe
A Personal Teapot
An Artful Watering Can
A Mouthblown Jar
A Classic Wool Throw
A Quality Rug
An Adorable Night Light
Stunning Flatware
A Bold Throw
An Earthy Chopping Board
Cute Cocktail Glasses
A Grocery Shopping Reminder
An Organized Coat Rack
