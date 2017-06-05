26 Decor Pieces That Prove Lauren Conrad Has Great Taste

If you've taken a peek inside one of Lauren Conrad's homes, then you already know she has great taste. But what you might not know is that you can shop Lauren's adorable decor picks – and feel good about doing it. The former reality star and mom-to-be partnered with Hannah Skvarla to found The Little Market, an independent nonprofit that empowers women around the globe. The online retailer sells only fair-trade items handmade by local artisans in a multitude of countries, helping these skilled workers generate meaningful income for themselves and their families. The mission is great and so is the decor, seriously: millennial pink baskets, soy candles customized by zodiac signs, towels in on-trend aqua, and accent pieces with charm to spare. Take a look at some of our favorites ahead.