 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Lauren Conrad Says Goodbye to This Pacific Palisades Mansion — Bye, Epic Waterslide
HGTV
Chip Gaines Has Been Keeping a Secret That Will Make Fixer Upper Fans Shout "OMG!"
Bedrooms
9 Things the Most Relaxing Bedrooms Always Have
Rande Gerber
You've Never Seen Anything as Beautiful as Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber's Malibu Home
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 19  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Lauren Conrad Says Goodbye to This Pacific Palisades Mansion — Bye, Epic Waterslide

You might remember Lauren Conrad from her glory days on Laguna Beach, but this California girl has come a long way since then, and her most recent real estate sale can attest to that. Lauren and her husband William Tell recently sold their Pacific Palisades, CA, mansion for $5 million. The couple purchased the home back in 2015 for $4.4 million, but it looks like Lauren revamped the 5,871-square-foot Spanish mansion with some of her impressive interior decorating skills.

The five-bedroom, six-bathroom home has been updated with a strikingly beautiful white paint job, giving the home the open, beachy feel we'd expect LC to create. If the massive master bathroom wasn't enough to convince the new buyers, maybe it was the circular dressing room with French doors that open up to a balcony. Keller Williams' Linda Ferrari and Main Beach Realty's Cary Glenn were responsible for the listing, which also boasted the swimming pool and waterslide.

The two are expecting their first child together, and we have a feeling that the baby is going to be mad his or her parents gave up such an epic waterslide. Keep reading to see photos of the beautiful Pacific Palisades mansion, and let Lauren's style inspire your own interior design.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Celebrity Real EstateCelebrity HomesLauren Conrad
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
The Keepers
by Brinton Parker
LC Lauren Conrad For Kohl's Spring 2017 Collection
Lauren Conrad
Lauren Conrad Can Describe Her "Perfect Bag" in a Split Second
by Sarah Wasilak
Harry Styles Buys New York City Apartment 2017
Harry Styles
This Celebrity-Filled NYC Building Just Landed a New Resident: Harry Styles
by Hedy Phillips
Celebrity Homes
by Kelsey Garcia
What Not to Post on Facebook
Tech Tips
6 Things You Should Never Post on Facebook
by Lisette Mejia
Star Wars Lightsaber Churros at Disneyland
Food News
Disneyland Now Has Sparkly Lightsaber Churros, and We Need Them ASAP
by Victoria Messina
Jon Snow Attacking Littlefinger in Game of Thrones Trailer
Game of Thrones
How Jon Might Get the Ultimate Revenge on Littlefinger in Game of Thrones Season 7
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Mark Zuckerberg Super PAC Disrupt For America
Politics
People Want Mark Zuckerberg to Run For President, So There's a Super PAC to Make It Happen
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Rooney Mara Lists Los Angeles Home 2017
House Tour
Rooney Mara's Hillside Home Is a Millennial's Midcentury Dream
by Kelsey Garcia
Lauren Conrad at Rebecca Minkoff Fashion Show February 2017
Lauren Conrad
Lauren Conrad's Baby Bump Is Just as Cute as You'd Expect
by Caitlin Hacker
Pandora World of Avatar at Night
Walt Disney World
by Kelsey Garcia
Mila Kunis Surprises Her Parents With Home Makeover
Home Video
Mila Kunis Gave Her Parents the Surprise of a Lifetime With a Home Makeover
by Perri Konecky
From Our Partners
Latest Home & Garden
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds