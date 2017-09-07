 Skip Nav
Decorating Tips
9 Things Robbers Look at When Canvassing Your Home
HGTV
What Really Happens After You're Cast on Fixer Upper
House Tour
Ingenious Designer Decorating Secrets That Won't Break the Bank

Donald Trump Watches Property Brothers on Air Force One

The 1 HGTV Show President Trump Loves to Watch While Flying on Air Force One

We already know Donald Trump likes to eat his steak with ketchup, but what does the president like to watch on TV? Well, according to the Associated Press White House reporter Jonathan Lemire, Trump appears to be a big fan of the popular HGTV series Property Brothers. Lemire uploaded a photo from inside of Air Force One showing one of the TVs on the aircraft is set to record the series. "[T]he TVs on Air Force One are programmed to record 'Property Brothers,'" Lemire wrote, so we're assuming he meant more than one. Talk about dedication!

The home renovation series is a stark contrast to the other TV programming Trump reportedly likes to watch while flying, which mostly includes Fox News shows. Regardless of how you feel about Trump, I think we can all agree that Property Brothers is a pretty damn good show. Am I right?

Image Source: Getty / Pool
Join the conversation
The Property BrothersHGTVDonald Trump
Join The Conversation
Donald Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Barack Obama Facebook Post on Trump Ending DACA
Politics
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Joanna Gaines Tips on Being a Mom
HGTV
Joanna Gaines's Candid Message to Mothers Will Bring Tears to Your Eyes
by Maggie Winterfeldt
How Does American Horror Story Tie Into the 2016 Election?
Donald Trump
by Ryan Roschke
Chip and Joanna Gaines Food Facts
HGTV
16 Fun Food Facts You Didn't Know About Chip and Joanna Gaines
by Erin Cullum
From Our Partners
Latest Home & Garden
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds