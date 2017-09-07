The 1 HGTV Show President Trump Loves to Watch While Flying on Air Force One

We already know Donald Trump likes to eat his steak with ketchup, but what does the president like to watch on TV? Well, according to the Associated Press White House reporter Jonathan Lemire, Trump appears to be a big fan of the popular HGTV series Property Brothers. Lemire uploaded a photo from inside of Air Force One showing one of the TVs on the aircraft is set to record the series. "[T]he TVs on Air Force One are programmed to record 'Property Brothers,'" Lemire wrote, so we're assuming he meant more than one. Talk about dedication!

FYI: the TVs on Air Force One are programmed to record "Property Brothers" pic.twitter.com/bM6MRF1XgQ — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) June 22, 2017

The home renovation series is a stark contrast to the other TV programming Trump reportedly likes to watch while flying, which mostly includes Fox News shows. Regardless of how you feel about Trump, I think we can all agree that Property Brothers is a pretty damn good show. Am I right?