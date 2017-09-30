 Skip Nav
27 Things You Didn't Know About the Property Brothers

Twins Jonathan and Drew Scott are kind of a big deal on the HGTV network. The brothers host four different shows on the network: Property Brothers, Buying and Selling, Property Brothers at Home, and Brother vs. Brother. Kathleen Finch, president of HGTV, even told The New York Times that Jonathan and Drew are "the cable equivalent of box-office movie stars."

Well, that much is true if you look at their social media followings. Both Jonathan and Drew are beloved on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. If you're a big fan and love to watch the brothers work their real estate and design magic on the small screen, then you'll definitely want to learn these 27 facts we've uncovered about the duo.

They Plan Meals in Advance
Scott Foley Loves Them
Drew Works Out More
Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels Can Play Them in the Movie
Drew Is Taken
Jonathan Is Divorced
There Is a Third Scott Brother
Drew Was a Surprise
Jonathan Said No to The Bachelor
They Do Karate
They Do Have Vices
They Differ on Boxers vs. Briefs
They Have a Furniture Collection at Lowe's
They Love Shakes and Smoothies
They're Producing Films Too
They Were Underwear Models
Jonathan Is 4 Minutes Older
Drew Was on Smallville
Jonathan Has 2 Dogs
They're Canadian
Whiskey, Please
They're Related to Scottish Nobility
They've Dated Twins
Drew Has Gluten Sensitivities
They Started in Real Estate as Teens
They Had a Band
They're Roommates
The Property Brothers
