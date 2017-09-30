27 Things You Didn't Know About the Property Brothers

Twins Jonathan and Drew Scott are kind of a big deal on the HGTV network. The brothers host four different shows on the network: Property Brothers, Buying and Selling, Property Brothers at Home, and Brother vs. Brother. Kathleen Finch, president of HGTV, even told The New York Times that Jonathan and Drew are "the cable equivalent of box-office movie stars."

Well, that much is true if you look at their social media followings. Both Jonathan and Drew are beloved on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. If you're a big fan and love to watch the brothers work their real estate and design magic on the small screen, then you'll definitely want to learn these 27 facts we've uncovered about the duo.