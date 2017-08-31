 Skip Nav
Food Video
You've Been Cutting Cakes Wrong, but We Can Teach You the Right Way
Food Video
You'll Fall in Love With This Pumpkin Pie Fidget Spinner
Food Video
This No-Bake Cheesecake Will Give You a Serious Dose of Nostalgia

Donald Trump Well-Done Steak

People Are Concerned About How Trump Takes His Steak For 1 Alarming Reason

It's no secret that Donald Trump's diet is not exactly nutritionist recommended, but the president's steak-eating habits in particular have people talking more and more lately. Trump prefers to order his steak well done, and at a dinner at the BLT Steakhouse, the restaurant inside the Trump Hotel in Washington DC, he reportedly dipped it in ketchup, too.

"The president ordered a well-done steak. An aged New York strip. He ate it with ketchup as he always does," a waiter at the restaurant said, according to the Independent Journal Review's report of Trump's dinner at his steakhouse.

And now Anthony Bourdain isn't the only one judging Trump for his steak preferences. Not only are people calling Trump out on Twitter, but some people are also pointing out that Trump's habits might speak to a larger mentality. Eater has analyzed Trump's steak habits even further in an op-ed about why the way Donald Trump eats his steak matters, saying, "A person who won't eat his steak any doneness but well is a person who won't entertain the notion that there could be a better way. A person who refuses to try something better is a person who will never make things good." The opinion piece points out that this eating habit might imply a fear of risk-taking and adaptability.

What do you think about the whole conversation: are people taking it too far, or does the fact that Trump orders his steak well done (with ketchup) bother you?

Image Source: Getty / Stephen Lovekin
Does It Bother You That Trump Orders His Steak Well Done With Ketchup?
No. Let him eat a well-done steak.
Yes. This speaks to a larger issue.
Image Source: Getty / Stephen Lovekin
Join the conversation
Food NewsPoliticsSteakDonald Trump
Join The Conversation
North West
by Brittney Stephens
Joe Biden's Response to Charlottesville and Trump
Donald Trump
by Laura Marie Meyers
Best New Starbucks Products 2017
Food Reviews
The Best New Starbucks Products of the Year — So Far
by Erin Cullum
Personal Essay on Barack Obama Presidency
Barack Obama
No, White Friend — You Weren't "Embarrassed" by Barack Obama
by John Pavlovitz
Missouri Senator's Zoo and Abortion Comments
Politics
These Male Lawmakers Joked That Women Should Go to the Zoo to Get an Abortion
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds