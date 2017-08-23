Everything We Know About Season 5 of Fixer Upper, Including the Premiere Date

Another #fixerupper reveal down today for Season five! @hgtv #season5iscoming A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Apr 18, 2017 at 8:49am PDT

Season 4 of Fixer Upper only finished airing in the Spring, but Chip and Joanna are already deep into filming the next season — and the new companion spin-off show Fixer Upper: Behind the Design. We'll have to wait a few more months until the season five premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 28 – but, until then, we can satiate our appetite for more modern farmhouse-style makeovers by devouring the hints the Gaines and the entire Fixer Upper production team have been posting online. Keep reading for everything we know about season five so far.