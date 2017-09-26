Cue the Tears: Fixer Upper Is Ending After Season 5!

Today in heartbreaking news, Chip and Joanna Gaines are saying goodbye to Fixer Upper after its fifth season, People reports. *Cue the waterworks.*

The home-improvement power couple announced this on their Magnolia Market blog

, explaining how "bittersweet" this farewell is. "It is with both sadness and expectation that we share the news that season 5 of Fixer Upper will be our last," they wrote. "While we are confident that this is the right choice for us, it has for sure not been an easy one to come to terms with. Our family has grown up alongside yours, and we have felt you rooting us on from the other side of the screen. How bittersweet to say goodbye to the very thing that introduced us all in the first place."

So why exactly is their beloved HGTV hit coming to an end? The Gaineses reassured fans that their "family is healthy" and their "marriage has honestly never been stronger." Plus, it doesn't have to do with "a fraudulent skincare line," they joked in the blog post. "This is just us recognizing that we need to catch our breath for a moment. Our plan is to take this time to shore up and strengthen the spots that are weak, rest the places that are tired and give lots of love and attention to both our family and our businesses.

Season five of Fixer Upper

premieres on Tuesday, Nov. 28. Until then, you can find us binging on the first four seasons and splurging on everything from their upcoming Target collaboration.