In Palm Springs, These Modern Tiny Homes Are a Desert Dream Come True

In Palm Springs, a decades-old mobile home community is adopting the booming and cost-effective tiny home trend. Emerging from a partnership between Ravinia Communities and Goetz Ventures, the Palm Canyon Mobile Club will soon have several tiny homes that will be available to buy or rent on a monthly basis.

Though the homes do take architectural inspiration from the many versions that have already popularized the trend, they will also differ in many ways. In addition to having full-scale appliances and bathrooms, the homes also include outdoor space and the option for a hot tub. The homes also have a distinctive midcentury-inspired interior design. What's more, the community offers other sweet amenities like a gym, dog park, outdoor BBQ area, and a newly remodeled pool.

In an interview with The Desert Sun, the real-estate agent representing the homes, Paul Kaplan, said, "The micro homes we believe are more livable than many of the tiny homes typically featured on TV." Adding, "The homes were designed for comfortable living."

That being said, the size can be a drastic change for many current homeowners. For that reason, the homes appear to be marketed as vacation properties or starter homes. Kaplan listed the types of prospective buyers who would be interested in the Palm Canyon Mobile Club homes, including first-time home buyers, retirees, and locals who are frequently out of town.

Given the prime vacation location, the homes are affordable. At press time, the standard 600-square-feet, one-bedroom model — like the one pictured ahead — is available for $115,000, in addition to a monthly $650 payment made to the Palm Canyon Mobile Club for utilities and the aforementioned amenities. Meanwhile, a roomier 800-square-feet two-bedroom, two-bathroom home is available for $143,000.