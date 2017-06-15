 Skip Nav
12 Tiny Homes That Prove Small Is Beautiful

There's a lot to be said for living in a small house. Less wasted space, cheaper energy bills, and fewer chores . . . it almost makes you wonder why anybody would prefer a large home! Not to mention, one of the best features of a minuscule living space is the fun of decorating your limited square footage. In a world that would like you to believe that bigger is better, it's hard to imagine drastically downsizing your home, but the benefits can be worth it. Here are 12 tiny dwellings that will inspire your itty-bitty aspirations.

Join the conversation
Join The Conversation
anonymous4321 anonymous4321 6 years
a couple of those shown do not have "facilities." I know of one woman, frequently featured for her "tiny house" has no water and parks her "house" in a friend's yard. She works for the state of Washington and takes her showers at work--nice of the taxpayers to pay for her showers, huh? I don't quite understand the uber-tiny concept. Downsize yes.
Elka-Karl Elka-Karl 6 years
Actually, all of these houses have bathroom and kitchen facilities — or the potential to have them installed for extra money. That said, if you take a look, the majority of the homes I featured in this slideshow do have kitchen and bathroom facilities.
