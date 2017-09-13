 Skip Nav
This Mom Had the Most Brilliant Idea For Transforming $4 Ikea Spice Racks

We live for a cozy reading nook – especially in the colder months when all you want to do is cuddle up with a good book and a warm blanket. My 1-year-old son is already obsessed with flipping through the pages of his colorful picture books, turning the pages and repeating the few words he's memorized. I'm envisioning transforming the bare wall in his room into a mini library of sorts with shallow shelves perfect for showing off the beautifully illustrated covers of his favorite bedtime stories, and I'm 100 percent copying this Instagram user's clever (and budget-friendly!) Ikea hack. Who would have ever thought these $4 Ikea spice racks could work so brilliantly as bookshelves? The fact that you can easily paint the plain birch wood is an even bigger plus. For more inspiration, check out the rest of this adorable bedroom!

