55 Real-Life Reading Nooks to Inspire Your Bookish Sanctuary

Every bibliophile dreams of two things: for somebody to make the library of their dreams come true (à la Belle in Beauty and the Beast) and a cozy spot to curl up with a book during rainy days. While we can't promise an enchanted prince who'll give you a massive room of books, we can give you some inspiration for your own reading nook! Whether you plan to burn a library-scented candle while you dive into a classic novel or want the perfect atmosphere for introducing Harry Potter to your kids for the very first time, these gorgeously styled reading areas will give you ideas for designing your book nook.