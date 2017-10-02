Ikea Just Bought TaskRabbit, So We'll Never Have to Build Our Own Furniture Again

Have you ever hired TaskRabbit to build that baffling Ikea furniture for you? If so, you're not the only one who outsourced the unpleasant labor to the tech startup, known for virtually matching independent workers with gigs. And it seems Ikea has taken notice as the Swedish mega-retailer is reported to have just purchased TaskRabbit for an undisclosed sum, solidifying a partnership they've been experimenting with in the UK and thrusting them further into the tech-savvy times. Spoiled by Amazon, today's shoppers expect lighting-fast delivery and easy installation options. Ikea has previously offered neither, but this acquisition will hopefully change that. The purchase is part of Ikea's larger strides to catch up with the times and better accommodate online shoppers, which also included launching an augmented reality app earlier this month. Seems like shoppers can look forward to more than stylish, affordable furniture from Ikea.