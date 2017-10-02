 Skip Nav
The Real Housewives of Orange County
Heather Dubrow's Mansion Will Knock Your Manolos Off
WD-40
13 Ingenious Ways to Use WD-40 Around the House
Small Space Living
16 Clever Designer Solutions to the Most Common Small-Space Conundrums

Ikea Buys Taskrabbit

Ikea Just Bought TaskRabbit, So We'll Never Have to Build Our Own Furniture Again

Have you ever hired TaskRabbit to build that baffling Ikea furniture for you? If so, you're not the only one who outsourced the unpleasant labor to the tech startup, known for virtually matching independent workers with gigs. And it seems Ikea has taken notice as the Swedish mega-retailer is reported to have just purchased TaskRabbit for an undisclosed sum, solidifying a partnership they've been experimenting with in the UK and thrusting them further into the tech-savvy times. Spoiled by Amazon, today's shoppers expect lighting-fast delivery and easy installation options. Ikea has previously offered neither, but this acquisition will hopefully change that. The purchase is part of Ikea's larger strides to catch up with the times and better accommodate online shoppers, which also included launching an augmented reality app earlier this month. Seems like shoppers can look forward to more than stylish, affordable furniture from Ikea.

Related
A $30 Fire Pit and 15 Other Ikea Products Your Home Needs For Fall
Image Source: Jonathan Saruk / Getty
Join the conversation
Home NewsTaskrabbitIkea
Join The Conversation
Affordable Decor
This Cheap Hack Makes Any Room Look Expensive
by Angela Elias
Ikea Farmhouse Style
Ikea
Get the Fixer Upper Look For Less With These Rustic Ikea Decor Finds
by Adrienne Holland
Fall 2016 Ikea Decor
Fall Decor
18 Ikea Items That Will Make Your Home Cozy For Winter
by Kate McKenna
Reclaimed Wood Ikea Hack
Affordable Decor
How to Make an Ikea Cabinet Look Like a West Elm Stunner
by Angela Elias
How to Use Ikea Spice Racks For Bookshelves
Affordable Decor
This Mom Had the Most Brilliant Idea For Transforming $4 Ikea Spice Racks
by Angela Elias
From Our Partners
Latest Home & Garden
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds