How I Turned My Ikea Couch Into a $10,000 Designer Sofa

I don't believe you grow out of Ikea past the age of 25. I love the Swedish brand's minimalist aesthetic. And since I like to mix things up, the price point works for a design commitment-phobe like me. Despite my Ikea love, after three years, my Karlstad sofa started to look a bit sad. Since the low-profile sofa fit perfectly in my open living room, I decided to give it a designer-couch makeover instead of replacing it.



This Raleigh Sectional from Design Within Reach (pictured above) served as my inspiration. The walnut frame matched the midcentury vibe I strive for, and the light fabric color would add to the airy look in my bright living space. That sofa retails for as much as $10,000. I knew I could DIY the look for less. Read on for how I did it.