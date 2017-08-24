 Skip Nav
A Rarely Seen Look at How Princess Diana Decorated Her Private Palace Quarters

Diana was famous for her fashion choices, but her taste in home decor is a little less well-known. When she first moved into Apartments 8 and 9 at Kensington Palace as a new bride, she was just 20 years old and she had three floors of rooms to decorate in the style of her choosing. However, the revamp had to suit the 17th century building as well as blend with the priceless antiques and oil paintings already displayed in the rooms. Diana turned to her mother for help, and she recommended her interior designer, Dudley Poplak, who worked with Diana to create a suite of rooms that combined traditional royal gravitas with Diana's fresh, fun, and feminine style. Take an up close look ahead.

The Drawing Room: Citrus Hues
The Drawing Room: Family Photos
The Drawing Room: Distinguished Drapes
The Drawing Room: Fine Details
The Nursery: Miniature Luxury
The Nursery: Toys For 2
The Sitting Room: Watercolor Palette
The Sitting Room: Touches of Ballet
The Sitting Room: Diana's Workspace
The Dining Room: Asian Accents
The Dining Room: Splash of Red
