Can You Guess Which Property Brother Is Going to Be on Dancing With the Stars?

If you thought executive producing and starring in numerous HGTV home improvement shows while simultaneously managing all the home renos featured on them was the result of careful choreography on the part of stars Drew and Jonathan Scott, wait until you see them tackle complicated choreography on the dance floor . . . well, see one of them, that is. The upcoming cast of Dancing With the Stars season 25 was just teased on Entertainment Tonight, and it was revealed that one of the Property Brothers will be joining!

While we don't yet know which brother we can expect to see rocking a spray tan and sparkling spandex costume, we're confident either would step into this new spotlight with ease. Outside their real-estate ventures, these brothers are old show-biz pros; among other performing talents, Jonathan is a skilled illusionist and Drew can play the bagpipes with aplomb. We'll keep you posted about which Scott will be adding "ballroom dancer" to his résumé in the near future.

