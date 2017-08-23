The Secrets to Getting Cast on Your Favorite HGTV Shows

If you're like millions of devoted home design show viewers, you've undoubtedly daydreamed about starring in an episode yourself. Whether you prefer the modern farmhouse look of a Fixer Upper reno or the open, contemporary style of the Property Brothers' makeovers, you've undoubtedly imagined the property you would buy and the big changes you would make to it if you were in the homeowners' shoes. Well, if you're ready to turn your daydream into reality, keep reading, because we have all the info you need to get cast on your favorite HGTV shows (and beyond) listed ahead.