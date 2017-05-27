Selena Gomez's New $2.25 Million Home Has a Massive Pool Perfect For Instagram Selfies

Selena Gomez is moving on. After putting her Texas mansion on the real estate market earlier this year, the 24-year-old singer and actress purchased a 3,188 square feet house in Studio City, CA that will serve as her new abode. The four bedroom, four bathroom home was reportedly built in 1951, and also includes a massive pool so we can (probably) expect to see more sexy bikini-selfies from the "Bad Liar" singer this Summer. Read on to see photos of Gomez's new dig ahead.