Scandal Creator Shonda Rhimes's New House Is as Dramatic as Her Storylines
Scandal Creator Shonda Rhimes's New House Is as Dramatic as Her Storylines

Legendary screenwriter and producer Shonda Rhimes just bought a striking 1920s brick home that's as dramatic as one of her storylines. The sprawling 4,895-square-foot, five-bedroom, four-bath home is located in the swanky Hancock Park area of Los Angeles, where Variety reports Shonda already owns two other homes! This country-manor-style property was sold by Million Dollar Listing star Josh Flagg of Rodeo Realty and cost the Scandal creator a cool $4.599 million. Included in the steep price tag are spacious rooms designed with understated elegance in mind — that master bath! Outside are park-like grounds complete with a shimmering pool and one-bedroom, one-bath guesthouse. Perhaps most importantly of all, however, are the beautiful office spaces inside the home (that's right, there's more than one!) where Shonda can work on more hit shows like Grey's Anatomy and How to Get Away With Murder for us to enjoy. Get an inside look at the stunning property ahead.

Celebrity Real EstateShonda Rhimes
