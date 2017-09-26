Ways to Make Your Home Feel Cozy
50 Easy Ways to Turn Your Home Into an Oasis of Coziness
A lot of factors go into creating and decorating a home, but one of the keys is making your home a place where you feel comfortable, snug, and relaxed. From Pinterest to Instagram, there's a lot of inspiration at your fingertips to help you create a warm space, but those designer images are rarely budget-friendly. Luckily, it's not hard to add some coziness to your bedroom, living room, and even bathroom with some affordable pieces. If you want to make your space more welcoming without a complete overhaul, read through for some of our favorite items for an easy upgrade!
Japonica French Cade Lavender Large Glass Jar Candle
$28
Project 62 Felt Basket Square Small Gray
$16.99
Braxton Thermaback Light Blocking Curtain Panel Blue (42"x95
$15.99
Foreside Large Holiday Cottage Metal Lantern
$49.99
Project 62 Home with the Heart Typography Doormat 1'6"x2'6"
$12.99
Project 62 Taper Candle Holder Small - Copper
$7.99
Stone Cottage Solid Quilt Set Stone Cottage
$67.99 $50.99
Saro Lifestyle Knitted Design Throw Pillow
$44.99 $35.99
Natural 100% New Zealand Sheepskin 2-Foot x 3-Foot Accent Rug in Tan
$59.99
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Project 62 Framed Abstract Wall Canvas 33 X 33
$69.99
Global Texture Oversized Throw Pillow
Martha Stewart Collection Heirloom Copper Tea Kettle, Created for Macy's
$99.99
from Macy's
Project 62 Burled Wood Tray with Metal Handles
$24.99
Accent Decor Birch Peg Wreath
$49.99
Portable Fireplace Scented Candle, 200g - Colorless
$65
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Project 62 Hand Made Cotton Wall Hanging Cream (12"x24")
$24.99
Hudson Industrial Floor Lamp (Includes CFL Bulb)
$89.99
4 Opening Windowpane Collage Frame Weathered Wood
'Cuddle Up' Faux Fur Heart Accent Pillow
$49
Petit Pehr Mini Pompom Canvas Bin
$28
Laura Kicey Moonbeam Tapestry
$69
from Urban Outfitters
Lila Mixed Shag Bath Mat
$39
from Urban Outfitters
Project 62 Framed Tree Ring Wall Canvas 24 X 24
Project 62 Solid Textured Throw Pillow
$19.99
Room Essentials Solid Jersey Comforter
