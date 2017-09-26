 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
50 Easy Ways to Turn Your Home Into an Oasis of Coziness

A lot of factors go into creating and decorating a home, but one of the keys is making your home a place where you feel comfortable, snug, and relaxed. From Pinterest to Instagram, there's a lot of inspiration at your fingertips to help you create a warm space, but those designer images are rarely budget-friendly. Luckily, it's not hard to add some coziness to your bedroom, living room, and even bathroom with some affordable pieces. If you want to make your space more welcoming without a complete overhaul, read through for some of our favorite items for an easy upgrade!

Related
32 Fall Decor Items That Will Make Your Home Feel Cozy and Festive

Sherpa-Lined Throw Blanket
$20
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Target Ottomans
Room Essentials Shaggy Fur Pouf
$34.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Ottomans
Macrame Hanging Planters
$37
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Nordstrom
Faux Fur Throw
$49
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Throws
Voluspa
Japonica French Cade Lavender Large Glass Jar Candle
$28
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Voluspa Candles
Target Baskets & Boxes
Project 62 Felt Basket Square Small Gray
$16.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Baskets & Boxes
Levtex
Ivory & Goldtone Pumpkin Decoration
$22.99
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Levtex Decor
Flannel Sheets
$70
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Eclipse
Braxton Thermaback Light Blocking Curtain Panel Blue (42"x95
$15.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Eclipse Decor
Nordstrom Decor
Foreside Large Holiday Cottage Metal Lantern
$49.99
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Decor
Safavieh
Hudson Shag Rug
$30.99 $30.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Safavieh Indoor Rugs
Framed Embroidery Art
$49
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Target Indoor Rugs
Project 62 Home with the Heart Typography Doormat 1'6"x2'6"
$12.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Indoor Rugs
Target Candles
Project 62 Taper Candle Holder Small - Copper
$7.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Candles
Target Blankets
Stone Cottage Solid Quilt Set Stone Cottage
$67.99 $50.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Blankets
Fairy Lights
$14
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Nordstrom
Ribbed Velour Bath Rug
$39
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Bath Rugs & Mats
Oil Diffuser
$30
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Target Solid Pillows
Saro Lifestyle Knitted Design Throw Pillow
$44.99 $35.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Solid Pillows
Teaspoon
$16
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Bed Bath & Beyond Indoor Rugs
Natural 100% New Zealand Sheepskin 2-Foot x 3-Foot Accent Rug in Tan
$59.99
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Buy Now See more Bed Bath & Beyond Indoor Rugs
Table Runner
$5
from ikea.com
Buy Now
Target Artwork
Project 62 Framed Abstract Wall Canvas 33 X 33
$69.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Artwork
Threshold
Global Texture Oversized Throw Pillow
$29.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Threshold Decorative Pillows
Macy's Coffee, Tea & Espresso
Martha Stewart Collection Heirloom Copper Tea Kettle, Created for Macy's
$99.99
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Macy's Coffee, Tea & Espresso
Target Trays & Platters
Project 62 Burled Wood Tray with Metal Handles
$24.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Trays & Platters
Nordstrom Decor
Accent Decor Birch Peg Wreath
$49.99
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Decor
"Let's Stay Home" Print
$10
from etsy.com
Buy Now
blanket ladder
$45
from etsy.com
Buy Now
D.S. & Durga
Portable Fireplace Scented Candle, 200g - Colorless
$65
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more D.S. & Durga Home & Living
Large-Knit Throw
$26
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Target Decor
Project 62 Hand Made Cotton Wall Hanging Cream (12"x24")
$24.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Decor
Marble and Wood Coasters
$17
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Nordstrom
Hydrocotton Bath Sheet
$55
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Towels
Threshold
Hudson Industrial Floor Lamp (Includes CFL Bulb)
$89.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Threshold Floor Lamps
Threshold
4 Opening Windowpane Collage Frame Weathered Wood
$34.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Threshold Frames
Nordstrom
'Cuddle Up' Faux Fur Heart Accent Pillow
$49
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Pillows
Threshold
Metal Antler Candelabra Gold
$29.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Threshold Candles
Nordstrom Kids Bedroom Furniture
Petit Pehr Mini Pompom Canvas Bin
$28
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Kids Bedroom Furniture
decorative branches
$19
from potterybarn.com
Buy Now
Coffee Mug
$18
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Urban Outfitters
Laura Kicey Moonbeam Tapestry
$69
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Decor
Urban Outfitters
Lila Mixed Shag Bath Mat
$39
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Bath Rugs & Mats
Target Artwork
Project 62 Framed Tree Ring Wall Canvas 24 X 24
$34.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Artwork
Target Solid Pillows
Project 62 Solid Textured Throw Pillow
$19.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Solid Pillows
Himalayan salt lamp
$20
from amazon.com
Buy Now
flour sack towels
$16
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Target Comforters & Duvets
Room Essentials Solid Jersey Comforter
$29.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Comforters & Duvets
vintage wall lamp
$14
from amazon.com
Buy Now
velvet accent chair
$94
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Sherpa Throw Blanket
Fuzzy Pouf
Macrame Hanging Planters
Pink Throw Blanket
Lavender Candle
Felt Basket
Pumpkin Decor
Flannel Sheets
Light-Blocking Curtains
Metal Lantern
Shag Rug
Embroidery Art
"Home" Doormat
Copper Candle Holder
Quilt Set
Glass Bottle Fairy Lights
Velour Bath Mat
Oil Diffuser
Knitted Throw Pillow
"Sweater Weather" Teaspoon
Sheepskin Rug
Table Runner
Tranquil Wall Art
Oversize Throw Pillow
Copper Kettle
Rustic Wood Tray
Birch Wreath
"Let's Stay Home" Print
Blanket Ladder
Fireplace-Scented Candle
Large-Knit Throw
19
more images
Start Slideshow
Affordable DecorDecorating TipsFall DecorFall