9 Things Robbers Look at When Canvassing Your Home
Ingenious Designer Decorating Secrets That Won't Break the Bank
11 Genius Bathroom Organization Products You Need to Get From Ikea
10 Pieces of World Market Decor That Will Instantly Refresh Your Bathroom For Fall

If the hot and humid Summer months have left everything in your house with a coat of mildew, fear not. The start of Fall is the perfect time to give every room in your home a quick-and-easy refresh — even the bathroom. And with a few decor swaps from World Market, you can create a big design change in a short amount of time, even if you're on a budget. Here's how.

Get cozy underfoot with a cute bath mat
Swap in a new towel set
Give dirty clothes a place to go besides the floor
Keep big items stylishly organized
And tidy up your small items to reduce clutter
Change the vibe with an eclectic shower curtain
Beautify your trash
Accent with a cute guest towel
Swap in a soap dispenser for a fancy flourish
Create a moment of peace and quiet
