Queen Letizia's Palaces Might Be Even More Glamorous Than Her Fashion

Queen Letizia of Spain is known for her philanthropic work in the fields of education, innovation, and nutrition, as well as for her fresh contemporary style, but her home life with husband King Felipe and their daughters Princess Leonor, 12 and Princess Sofía, 10 is pretty much kept under wraps. So where do Letizia and her family live, and what does their home look like? Which personal touches have been added, and which priceless antiques remain? We have all the info you need to know on Queen Letizia's royal palaces . . .