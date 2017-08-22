 Skip Nav
10 Next-Level Ceviche Recipes So You Can Have a Cool and Delicious Rest of the Summer
10 Beauty Products Your Grandma Swears By That Actually Work
54 Cactus-Inspired Shopping Ideas That Are Just Sharp
The 1 Royal With Better Bling Than Kate Middleton — Seriously!

In 10 years, the woman who was christened Letizia Ortiz Rocasolano went from news anchor to queen of Spain, and just one of the ways in which her life has changed can be charted by the contents of her jewelry box.

As she inched into royal life on the arm of her boyfriend and then fiancé, Prince Felipe VI, she gradually flashed some of her new baubles, along with some subtle pieces borrowed from her mother-in-law, Queen Sofía. As soon as she became princess of Asturias on her wedding day, it was all about the tiaras, suites of vintage jewels, and lavish designer gifts. However, since her husband became king in June 2014, the newly minted Queen Letizia has moved forward with increasingly quirky and colorful pieces that include elements like brass mesh and semiprecious insects. Here we take a look at some of her most important, impressive, and interesting items.

Engagement Ring
Diamonds and Rubies
Pearls and Sapphires
The Prussian Tiara and Wedding Earrings
Diamond Suite
The Floral Tiara and Queen Sofía's Emeralds
Queen Sofía's Rubies
The Mellerio Shell Tiara
More Diamonds . . . and a Personal Touch
Dripping in Diamonds
Contemporary Pearl Necklace
Aquamarine Bulgari Earrings
Chanel Stars and a Children's Accessory
A Kaleidoscope of Color
Jade Butterflies
Black de Grisogono Diamonds
Fleur-de-Lis Tiara
Brass Flourishes
Emerald and Ruby Tous Earrings
Black Diamonds by Tous
