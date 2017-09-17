 Skip Nav
Bedrooms
How to Make Your Bed Like a Stylist
Candles
These 12 Expensive Candles Are Worth Every Dime
Wedding Decor
Disney-Loving Couples Will Melt Over These Magical Wedding Centerpieces

Where Is Property Brothers Filmed?

The Property Brothers Just Revealed the Secret to Getting Them to Film in Your Town

Just because you don't live in a city where Property Brothers has filmed before, doesn't mean there's no chance of having Jonathan and Drew Scott work their magic on your abode. In recent years, the Scott brothers have been exploring different locales throughout the US for their five HGTV series. "There's always hope because we actually move to a different city every two to three months," Jonathan told us.

The Scott's just wrapped filming for Property Brothers and Property Brothers: Buying &
Selling in Nashville and are currently working on Property Brothers at Home: Drew's Honeymoon House in LA, and then they're off to shoot in Toronto for three months. But after that, they tell us, they haven't picked their next US destination. Drew explains that the best way to get them to come to your city is to reach out to them and HGTV on social media, tagging everyone. "We've been to Texas twice. We went to Austin and we went to Galveston because people said they wanted us there [on social]. . . . We love the idea of coming to new cities."

Homeowners everywhere, this means that with a little social media persistence, you could rally the Property Brothers to come to your town. From there, you just need to get cast on the show for your dream home makeover to become a reality.

Related
The Truth About Getting Your Home Renovated on Property Brothers
Image Source: Scott Brothers Entertainment
Join the conversation
The Property BrothersDrew ScottJonathan ScottHGTV
Join The Conversation
HGTV
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Christina and Tarek El Moussa's Chi-Town Flip
HGTV
If You Like Flip or Flop, You're Going to Love the El Moussas' New HGTV Show
by Maggie Winterfeldt
What It's Really Like to Be Cast on Fixer Upper
HGTV
What Really Happens After You're Cast on Fixer Upper
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Chip and Joanna Gaines on the Today Show September 2017
HGTV
by Victoria Messina
Donald Trump Watches Property Brothers on Air Force One
Donald Trump
The 1 HGTV Show President Trump Loves to Watch While Flying on Air Force One
by Terry Carter
From Our Partners
Latest Home & Garden
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds