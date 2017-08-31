There's More Than Meets the Eye When It Comes to Good Bones Star Mina Starsiak

Good Bones is your new HGTV addiction for an excellent reason: the mother-daughter team of Karen E. Laine and Mina Starsiak is infinitely watchable. These two women are self-taught house renovators who are saving old homes in Indianapolis and beautifying their neighborhood in the process. It's only natural that fans want to know everything about their favorite HGTV stars, especially Mina, who is a boss in every sense of the word. This well-organized, goal-oriented, often hilarious woman has a full life both on and off screen. Here is everything you need to know about Mina Starsiak — and trust us, the more you find out, the more you will love this home-rehabbing guru.

Career

Like many recent grads, Mina wasn't sure what she wanted to do with her life after earning a degree in general studies (with minors in business and sociology) at the University of Indiana. Early on, she worked in a rental estate office and did her fair share of waitressing. The only thing she knew for sure is that she wanted to be a homeowner, and she didn't want a 9-to-5 job. In 2016, Mina told Indystar:

"My goal after graduating was that I wanted to keep wearing yoga pants and hoodies — I don't want a desk job, I don't want to wear a suit, I don't want a nine-to-five."

Shortly after her graduation in 2007, Mina bought her first home. It was in major need of some TLC, so she and her mother taught themselves everything they needed to know about home renovation. It didn't take long for Mina to realize she had found her passion. In 2008, she and her mom started their business, Two Chicks and a Hammer, and Mina officially became a licensed real estate agent. Before long, HGTV took notice and Good Bones was born.



Personal Life

Yes, Mina and Karen really are next-door neighbors. If there's one thing we know for certain, it's that Mina's love for her family is the real deal. She considers her half-brother Tad — he's the head of the demo team on the show — to be one of her best friends, and she has five other siblings she loves just as much. One look at her Instagram page is all it takes for fans to realize this woman is crazy about her nieces and nephews. Her family is a blended affair, since her parents split when she was younger, and as a result her siblings range in age from 12 to 32. She's the second oldest of the bunch.

One of Mina's life philosophies seems to be: you can't be afraid to get your hands dirty. And while she doesn't seem to have much downtime, she loves spending her free time hanging with her husband, Stephen Hawk, her foster daughter, Julia, and her small army of downright adorable dogs.

Mina and Stephen

In June 2016, Mina married account executive Stephen Hawk. The couple's dream wedding was officiated by Karen, and instead of cake, they had 400 donuts. That's just the kind of laid-back couple these two are. Mina's Instagram is full of photos of Stephen cooking, strumming his guitar, and doting on their foster daughter. During a recent beach vacation, Mina even got the chance to braid her hubby's hair. These two reach a cuteness level other couples can only dream of attaining.



She's a Foster Mom

While the circumstances of how Julie came into Mina and Stephen's life are unclear, the couple seem to be absolutely in love with their adorable foster daughter. Julie, or JuJu, as she's better known on Mina's Instagram page, is the star of their hearts. In a Facebook post, Stephen wrote:

"Being a foster dad to our Julie (JuJu) has taught me so much. First and probably most importantly, naps are NOT for the kiddos, they are for the adults to actually get some sh*t done. Secondly, patience takes practice. Next . . . finding a new level of respect for my own parents for raising me and my siblings in an era that was much different than today. It has also solidified to me that I know Mina Starsiak Hawk is going to be an unreal Mom to our own kids. (Someday)"

Julie is clearly a special little girl, and her foster mom couldn't possibly love her more than she already does.

Mina Is a Thrift Queen

Finally, the last thing every fan needs to know about Mina is that she knows how to get things done on a budget. Her wedding shoes came from T.J. Maxx, and her first home cost just $37,500 (before renovations). She's helped her mom make their business a success by keeping costs down and making sure each home retains its character while still making it marketable.

Mina is a true boss, and her fans wouldn't have it any other way.