 Skip Nav
The Real Housewives of Orange County
Heather Dubrow's Mansion Will Knock Your Manolos Off
Decor Shopping
Target's Fall Decor Line Has Arrived! Here Are 7 Products You Need For Cozy Vibes
House Tour
You Won't Believe This Gorgeous House Is Only 362 Square Feet
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Williams Sonoma Is the Only Place You Need to Shop For Halloween Decor

Before you get overwhelmed decorating for a Halloween dinner party, consider this: you can find everything you need to entertain in Williams Sonoma. We traditionally only think of the retailer for our cooking needs, but it turns out it offers so much more than that. From sassy skull cocktail glasses to spooky table runners, you can find all the sophisticated Halloween decor you need to impress there, really. Check out our favorite pieces ahead.

Related
The 11 Best Halloween Decor Ideas on Pinterest

Halloween Day of the Dead Mixed Salad Plate Set of 4 ($50)
Skull Etched Glass and Ice Mold Set ($40)
Vintage Halloween Runner ($50)
Halloween Impression Cookie Cutter Set of 4 ($17)
Staub Cast-Iron Pumpkin Cocotte ($150, originally $400)
Skull Ice Mold Set ($15)
Skull Wall Mounted Bottle Opener ($17)
Vintage Halloween Cotton Napkins Set of 4 ($37)
Shade Skull Decanter ($120)
Vintage Halloween Silicone Spatulas Set of 2 ($28)
Halloween tiny Taper Holders Set of 4 ($25)
Halloween Skull Double Old-Fashioned Black Glass ($15)
Halloween Moon Plates Set of 4 ($50)
Williams Sonoma Black Magic Candle ($20)
Vintage Halloween Platter ($60)
Halloween Tumblers Set of 4 ($60)
Halloween Skull Punch Bowl ($80)
Skull Handheld Bottle Opener ($13)
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Halloween DecorHalloweenWilliams Sonoma
Join The Conversation
Viral Videos
All the Times Selena Gomez Has Been a Victim of Ellen DeGeneres's Scares
by Alessandra Foresto
Sports Halloween Costume Ideas
Parenting
by Murphy Moroney
Funny Costume Ideas For Couples
Humor
40 Hilarious Costumes For the Funniest Couples
by Macy Cate Williams
DIY Halloween Costumes For College Students
Women
40+ DIY Costumes Every College Student Can Pull Off
by Rona Horowitz
Pumpkin Cakes Recipes
Recipes
You Can't Help but Gush at These Gourd-eous Pumpkin Cakes
by Emilia Benton
From Our Partners
Latest Home & Garden
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds