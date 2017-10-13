 Skip Nav
The Real Housewives of Orange County
Heather Dubrow's Mansion Will Knock Your Manolos Off
Decor Shopping
Trick or Treat! Target Released Its Halloween Collection — Here Are 30 Items We Love
Fall
You Won't Believe These 7 Cozy Pajama Sets Are All From Amazon and Under $25

Kristen Bell Williams-Sonoma Sloth Spatula

Kristen Bell Just Designed a Sloth Spatula For Williams-Sonoma. Need We Say More?


Unless you're living under a rock — or napping in a tree like a . . . well, you know — then you're aware that actress Kristen Bell loves sloths. And we mean LOVES sloths. We'll never forget the video she shared on Ellen revealing her obsession with the fuzzy creatures. Well, Kristen has just taken her sloth fascination to the next level by partnering with Williams-Sonoma on a sloth spatula ($13).

The adorable cooking utensil features a cartoon depiction of the animal on an oversize scooping and scraping head attached to a beechwood handle. And this ergonomically shaped spatula is more than handy; it's also a do-gooder: 30 percent of the retail price benefits No Kid Hungry's campaign to end childhood hunger in America. In fact, a bevy of other celebrities designed unique spatulas for the charitable collection as well. Cooking just got a lot better in every way!

Related
Watching Kristen Bell Surprise Her Sister With a Home Makeover Is Guaranteed to Make You Smile

Source: Williams Sonoma

Image Source: Nicholas Hunt / Staff
Join the conversation
Kristen BellWilliams Sonoma
Kristen Bell
Kristen Bell's Slow-Cooker Sloth Spatula Is Supporting a Great Cause
by Anna Monette Roberts
Kristen Bell's "Tell Me How Long" Music Video
Kristen Bell
I Can't Stop Watching This Bizarre and Beautiful Music Video Kristen Bell Made About Coral
by Quinn Keaney
Kristen Bell Saves Josh Gad's Family From Hurricane Irma
Hurricane Irma
Josh Gad Calls Kristen Bell "an Angel" For Saving His Parents From Hurricane Irma
by Terry Carter
Kristen Bell Quotes About Anna Faris and Chris Pratt Split
Celebrity Interviews
Kristen Bell on Anna Faris's Split From Chris Pratt: "It's Really Hard"
by Caitlin Hacker
Kristen Bell Stuck in Orlando, FL, For Hurricane Irma
Kristen Bell
Kristen Bell Braces For Irma in Orlando: "Trying to Stay Positive but Cautious"
by Brinton Parker
From Our Partners
Latest Home & Garden
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds