The Intense Workout That Preps Adriana Lima For the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Though the date and time for this year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show haven't officially been announced yet, Adriana Lima has been hard at work prepping for those glorious moments when she'll be strutting down the runway. The Brazilian beauty regularly shares snaps from her fitness routine on social media , but her most recent Instagram posts revealed the exact workout she's doing to maintain her toned physique leading up to the big day: jumping rope.

The VS Angel shared two back-to-back videos in which she shows off her insanely impressive jump rope skills alongside trainer Michael Olajide Jr. In both clips, her washboard abs are on display as she and Michael flawlessly jump rope to the beat of some bumpin' jams, starting slowly and then building up momentum to reach a notably fast pace. We're pretty freakin' amazed by how well she sticks to the beat of the music. In case you needed some motivation to consider adding a jump rope to your fitness routine, this should do the trick!