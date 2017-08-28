 Skip Nav
Summer Style
100 Easy and Breezy Summer Outfit Ideas
Adriana Lima
These Are Adriana Lima's Sexiest Victoria's Secret Moments
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato Wears Sparkly MC Hammer Pants to the VMAs — and Totally Freaking Works Them

Adriana Lima Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Workout

The Intense Workout That Preps Adriana Lima For the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Though the date and time for this year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show haven't officially been announced yet, Adriana Lima has been hard at work prepping for those glorious moments when she'll be strutting down the runway. The Brazilian beauty regularly shares snaps from her fitness routine on social media , but her most recent Instagram posts revealed the exact workout she's doing to maintain her toned physique leading up to the big day: jumping rope.

A post shared by Adriana Lima (@adrianalima) on

The VS Angel shared two back-to-back videos in which she shows off her insanely impressive jump rope skills alongside trainer Michael Olajide Jr. In both clips, her washboard abs are on display as she and Michael flawlessly jump rope to the beat of some bumpin' jams, starting slowly and then building up momentum to reach a notably fast pace. We're pretty freakin' amazed by how well she sticks to the beat of the music. In case you needed some motivation to consider adding a jump rope to your fitness routine, this should do the trick!

Related
A Look at the Workouts of the 50+ Models Walking in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

A post shared by Adriana Lima (@adrianalima) on

Image Source: Getty / Dimitrios Kambouris
Join the conversation
Latina CelebrityWorkoutsVictoria's Secret Fashion ShowAdriana LimaCelebrity FitnessModels
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Couples
J Lo and A Rod's Partner Workout Is All the #FitCoupleGoals We'll Ever Need
by Victoria Messina
Jennifer Lopez Fitness Inspiration
Jennifer Lopez
6 of Jennifer Lopez's Hottest and Most Badass Workout Moments
by Macy Daniela Martin
30-Minute Barre Hop Dance Workout
Class Fitsugar
by Anna Renderer
Best Ab Workouts For Women
Ab Exercises
Pick Your Favorite Ab Workout: We Have 25
by Dominique Astorino
What Is Selena Gomez's Workout Routine?
Selena Gomez
This Is Exactly What Selena Gomez Does at the Gym
by Emilia Benton
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds