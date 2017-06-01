This Is Why Alessandra Ambrosio's Street Style Is Always So Damn Good

We've never seen a street style look Alessandra Ambrosio has worn that we didn't immediately want, but we're still surprised to see the Brazilian model upping her game year after year. Just when we think she's the most stylish she's ever been, bam, she walks out in an even better outfit.

So far this year, she has shown us athleisure can be sexy in a revealing top, reinforced the power of Winter pastels in a gorgeous maxi dress, and demonstrated that going back to basics with a white sweater and jeans is never a bad idea. Scroll ahead to see those looks and more, and feel totally inspired!

