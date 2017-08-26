 Skip Nav
Summer Style
100 Easy and Breezy Summer Outfit Ideas
Spotify
34 of the Best Merengue Songs of All Time
Telenovelas
The Hottest Pics of Rafael Amaya, aka El Señor de los Cielos
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
260 Mexican Recipes You Need to Master

If you find yourself uttering the phrase "I love Mexican food" more than once a week, join our club. What's not to love, really? The delicious options seem endless. There are tacos, burritos, quesadillas, taquitos, tostadas — all waiting to be filled with things like tinga chicken, pulled pork, shredded beef, and even veggies like mushrooms and elote. And then, of course, there are nachos, bowls, and salads — all begging to be sprinkled with cotija cheese and salsas. And we don't even have to tell you about guacamole and margaritas, of course.

Straight ahead you'll find 260 iterations of all your favorites; basically an excuse for you to eat Mexican food today and every day. It's the holy grail of Mexican recipes!

Jump to:

Related
Add a Mexican Twist to Your Traditional Quinoa Bowl With This Recipe
12 Crazy-Delicious Elote Recipes You Need on Your Menu
Satisfy Your Taco Addiction With These 50+ Delicious Recipes

Street Tacos
Carnitas Tacos
Caramelized Pork Tacos With Pinneaple Salsa
Sweet and Spicy Short Rib Tacos
Mushroom Gouda Tacos
Crispy Zucchini Tacos With Cherry Pepper Crema
Mexican Breakfast Tacos With Chorizo and Egg
Panko Baked Avocado Tacos
Sriracha Honey Pulled Pork Tacos
Barbacoa Tacos With Coconut Sour Cream
Tequila Chicken Tacos
Shrimp Tacos With Watermelon Pico de Gallo
Buffalo Chicken Tacos
Chipotle-Style Slow-Cooker Barbacoa Beef Tacos
Blackberry Jalapeño Pulled Pork Tacos
Taco Cones
Paleo Grilled Fish Tacos
Pulled Pork Tacos
Spicy Chipotle Salmon Tacos
Slow-Cooker Sriracha Chicken Tacos
Grilled Halibut Tacos With Watermelon Salsa
Slow-Cooker Ranch Chicken Tacos
Frico Egg Breakfast Tacos
Easy Weeknight Chicken Tacos
Birria Puffy Tacos
Dr. Pepper Brisket Tacos
Black Bean Tacos With Kiwi Salsa
Grilled Shrimp Tacos With Corn and Cotija Salsa
Crispy Sweet Potato Tacos
Ancho Chicken Tacos
Slow-Cooked Tacos al Pastor
229
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Latina FoodCollective LatinaPS Influencer FoodMexicanRecipes
Join The Conversation
Recipes
This Magical Unicorn Boozy Milkshake Is Happiness in a Glass
by Nicole Iizuka
Yellow Curry Recipes
Recipes
12 Yellow Curry Recipes That Beat Takeout Any Night of the Week
by Kelli Acciardo
Cheese Creme Brulee Recipe
Recipes
This Cheese Creme Brulée Is What's Missing From Your Life
by Nicole Iizuka
Cheesy Garlicky Croutons Recipe
Cooking Basics
by Anna Monette Roberts
Pumpkin Soup in an Instant Pot
Recipes
The Fastest Homemade Pumpkin Soup You'll Ever Make
by Anna Monette Roberts
From Our Partners
Latest Latina