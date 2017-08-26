260 Mexican Recipes You Need to Master

If you find yourself uttering the phrase "I love Mexican food" more than once a week, join our club. What's not to love, really? The delicious options seem endless. There are tacos, burritos, quesadillas, taquitos, tostadas — all waiting to be filled with things like tinga chicken, pulled pork, shredded beef, and even veggies like mushrooms and elote. And then, of course, there are nachos, bowls, and salads — all begging to be sprinkled with cotija cheese and salsas. And we don't even have to tell you about guacamole and margaritas, of course.

Straight ahead you'll find 260 iterations of all your favorites; basically an excuse for you to eat Mexican food today and every day. It's the holy grail of Mexican recipes!

Jump to: