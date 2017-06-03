25 Daddy Yankee Songs That We Can't Live Without

We've been bumping and grinding to Daddy Yankee's beats for well over a decade. So we're taking a minute to reminisce about all the teen bashes where his music was playing all night long. All those nights we spent dancing to "Gasolina" (who could ever forget that one), "Rompe," "Pose," and many more.

Did you know that the album that gave us "Gasolina," Barrio Fino, in 2004 debuted at the No. 1 spot on Billboard's Latin Album chart, making it the first reggaeton album to do that and eventually becoming the top-selling Latin album of the decade? There's a reason people call him the "King of Reggaeton."

Keep scrolling to see what we're calling the ultimate Daddy Yankee playlist.