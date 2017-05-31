Watch Camila Cabello Own the Stage With a Performance of "Crying in the Club"

Just call Camila Cabello the princess of UK prime-time television! The 20-year-old sang her hits "I Have Questions" and "Crying in the Club" from her album The Hurting, The Healing, The Loving on Britain's Got Talent's season finale, and literally set the stage on fire — no, really, the stage was on fire.

For her second live performance of her new singles — she first performed them at the Billboard Music Awards — Camila stepped on stage solo in a black jumpsuit surrounded by fog and later fire and with everyone's eyes on her. In fact, the internet paid so much attention, rumors quickly started that Camila wasn't performing live, leading to a statement by her team. Check out the video above and see her show off her live vocals.